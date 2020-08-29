On Facebook

Should computer science be taught to the entire secondary school cohort?

It's a good idea to learn basic computer programming from a young age.

Edwin Chua

While I get that we'd want to equip students with coding and computer science skills, not everyone has the aptitude for this. If you force coding on a student who is already struggling in core subjects such as mathematics and science, it would not be a surprise if he hates school.

Yazid Sallim

Computer science should be compulsory in secondary school if we want Singapore to be a smart city that does not need to rely on foreign talent.

Ruzain Ghosh

Don't waste your time just to chase a trend. Make the knowledge available online, and those who are interested can pick it up as a hobby.

Schools should teach students how to acquire knowledge through e-resources provided by the National Library Board. There are plenty of tutorials that teach programming and other Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects. Why waste your time on other stuff and dilute knowledge in core fundamentals?

Lim Sait Kiat

Yes. We need more IT experts in the new economy.

Gary Teo

The future is all about digital, the education system needs a major revamp to cater for this evolution.

Jur Klopp

If you are interested to learn, you will find all ways to learn. If computer science is not taught in school, can't you go to the library to find out more yourself? You need the school to spoon-feed you?

Chui Xi Tao

Does the language in posters about sex crimes need to be changed?

I don't agree with people who say the language used in such posters constitutes victim blaming. The posters are trying to encourage victims to speak up and report the offence to the police, instead of staying silent due to fear or embarrassment. What's wrong with that?

Tan Hong Boon

Molesters know they are committing a crime but the problem is most of them think they will not get caught or they will get away with it because nobody will report it, which is why asking people to report is the right thing and should be encouraged.

Sophie Yang