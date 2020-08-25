Forum: On Facebook

Should reading aloud be included in the teaching of English comprehension?

Group reading aloud is really useless. Individual students reading aloud in class with the teacher correcting the pronunciation lapses will help all students.

Gita Sesh

Reading aloud has been shown to be ineffective and detrimental for certain students. More effective reading comprehension programmes are needed, especially critical thinking.

Huberto Goult

There are many factors that contribute to mastering a language, and formal schooling is but one.

Benjamin Chew

Students are shy when it comes to group discussions and are lacking in public speaking skills. Or maybe they are too obedient.

Jimmy Kris

Reading aloud by droning on without comprehension is useless. Good input is essential - from movies, adult-level fiction books, people who speak decently well. Only with good input can there be good output, verbal or written.

Dann Tan

I find that it helped my memory, since the articulating reinforced learning; and I get to listen and process my learning once again.

Jeffrey Chong