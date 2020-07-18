Forum: On Facebook

Should the voting age be lowered to 18?

They (18-year-olds) are living off their parents and have yet to face challenges in life. I have no idea if they can relate to parties' manifestos.

Zhi Yin

Please don't. You can see how young people behave recklessly when riding their personal mobility devices on the road and pavement. Going through national service and working life will shape them up to think more responsibly.

Bob Lee

Frankly, as a young adult myself, I wouldn't recommend allowing 18-year-olds to vote. Since they may not be financially independent, may not have families of their own and may lack experience in the workforce, they may not be well informed about how policies and regulations work, and how policies and regulations affect them and their families.

Asren J

At 18, I wasn't well informed, and lacked the maturity to understand the whole political situation.

Monalisa Sharma

At the age of 18, voters are young adults. As a democratic nation, it is important for younger generations to engage in politics.

Sim Jen Lun

The minimum age to drive in Singapore is 18, which some people use as an example to support lowering the voting age. But have you wondered why driving insurance charges are much higher for young and inexperienced drivers?

Robin Yeo Meng Cer

Almost all countries in the world have a voting age of 18.

Ariespief Ariespief

Young people are easily swayed, and some may not have done their own research, and form their opinions based on opinions that are widespread online, which may not be based on facts.

Catherine Leck

I think it's great to get younger folk involved in voting and political conversations. They are smart, can form well-thought-out opinions and learn fast. But they may not have the life experience in the workplace or have enough knowledge about health, housing and global issues to understand the full context of government policies.

Then again, how many of us older folk really read into the policies? Some people I know voted based on memes or how they don't like their MP's face. Political literacy and maturity aren't completely tied to age.

Bill Zheng

I don't think 18 is a good age to be able to vote. The mindsets of these teenagers, most of whom are still in school, can be easily manipulated. And the issues raised during an election concern bread-and-butter issues, which are more relevant to adults.

Zeus He