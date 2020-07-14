Forum: On Facebook

What can be done to curb supermarket trolley thefts?

One way would be to raise the deposit to $10 so (users) feel the pinch. The current mentality is that $1 is nothing, so they can just leave the trolley somewhere.

Another way would be to lock the trolley automatically once it reaches a certain distance from the supermarket.

Swee Meng Lim

If it means so much, spend money to put in a sensor and also have a guard to stop these thefts.

Daniel Loh

Set up a station where users must scan their IC to take a trolley. If the trolley isn't returned within the day, bill the user the cost of the trolley. This would also remove the need for users to search for a coin to use the trolley.

Judy Lee

Attach an alarm which will trigger when the trolley is taken out of the compound of the supermarket.

Hui Juan

Use a SafeEntry-type platform to dispense trolleys via QR code. You will know exactly who was the last person that activated a lost trolley.

Dare Chia

Are guidelines for wedding ceremonies to prevent the spread of Covid-19 too strict?

There isn't a choice if you choose to get married during a pandemic.

Joy Lee

Covid-19 is not ending any time soon. Just register a marriage at the Registry of Marriages and celebrate within the family. Don't have to bother friends and families.

Please don't create another cluster and cause unnecessary deaths.

Cloud Cho

Well, if they decided to go ahead knowing there were strict rules, why complain? There is a pandemic going on now. Even funerals are not spared (from strict rules).

Huey H Ye

The guidelines are good; couples get to save money for renovations and big ticket items, it's only their parents who lose face from not having a function.

Yan Gonjengz