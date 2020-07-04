Forum: On Facebook

Should all general election candidates undergo coronavirus testing?

Yes, because they will be in contact with a large number of people.

Lua Kim Teng

Integrity testing is more appropriate.

Keah Meng Lim

All should undergo a full health check-up and be declared healthy.

Ang Ting Feng Samuel

Viruses don't recognise political candidates in any party. All candidates should be tested.

Gabriel Chia

They should wear personal protective equipment, because they touch here, touch there.

Andy Wee

Yes, all must be tested. From the people manning the balloting stations to those who are going to vote.

Jimmy Beany