Forum: On Facebook

Is youth development critical for a strong foundation in the football ecosystem?

Send these players to European leagues to play in their lower tiers. Singapore is too limited and too small. Even if they play in the South-east Asian leagues, it doesn't help them at all.

Kum Meng

One of the keys is to get the right person to be the technical director in charge of youth development.

Stick with the same person and any staff who are brought in (and make it a point to include Singaporeans in the set-up) for a considerable amount of time, with reasonable key performance indicators to be met along the way.

Mohamad Syahid Bin Arif

Getting the right people in is the problem. Development has always been the way forward, but in the wrong hands, nothing can be achieved. To adopt the right solution/strategy, it's not only the style of football that is played but also the right mentality that develops a certain footballing culture, which the Europeans have achieved over the past century. It's not easy, as you need to change the entire concept of football in Singapore. Only with progression can you see us competing on the world stage.

Jasveer Singh Gill