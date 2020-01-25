On Facebook

Should the road tax formula be updated to consider a vehicle's environmental impact?

Yes, the road tax formula should be updated. We should make environmentally friendly vehicles more attractive and appealing to purchase by making them as affordable as possible, and encourage more to switch to electric vehicles. The seemingly high costs can be a prohibitive factor and more incentives are needed.

Kevin Tan

Create policies that incentivise the use of electric vehicles (EVs), and not those that penalise the use of petrol-driven vehicles.

Dinie Abubakar

EVs are not any better than petrol/diesel vehicles. They are just as bad or worse.

You don't see what goes into making the vehicle, especially the amount of rare earth metals.

They are very damaging to the environment.

Lyn Ben

Electric cars may have a lower carbon footprint than fuel-powered cars. However, they require electricity produced by power plants burning fossil fuels.

Should the electric car population increase, the pollutants from fossil fuels would also increase.

Alvin Ng Heng San

Cars are a small contributor to emissions here. Check out the official National Climate Change Secretariat website. Industry accounts for 60.3 per cent, and construction, 13.8 per cent of carbon-equivalent emissions. Transportation accounts for 14.5 per cent and households only 7.6 per cent.

Stop blaming cars and individuals for emissions.

Travis Lin