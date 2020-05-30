On Facebook

Should about 1.2 million funpacks be sent to households as part of National Day Parade (NDP) plans?

We are already drawing on our reserves to help businesses and workers. Wouldn't it be better if we saved the money instead of distributing the funpacks?

Ang Wenjie

No, save the earth. Honestly, those who don't want the funpack should have the option of opting out. If not, it will be a waste of resources. I have many of those bags, all left unused.

Xni Claudx

No. If they are already packed and ready, give them to schools instead. Let the children have them. We don't need funpacks.

Mizah Husaini

Most likely, the items have been bought and are in the inventory. And maybe some items are sponsored by companies. So even if they aren't given out, there is no real money saved.

Marcus Shawn

Why are we all becoming so bitter? This funpack is still loved and appreciated by many including me. I keep items from funpacks from previous years as souvenirs... Yes, it's a good idea to opt out if you don't want it, but don't speak for others.

Gerard Gerard

To prevent wastage, let the 1.2 million prospective recipients indicate through an online form if they would like to opt out of receiving the funpack. For those who do not opt out, then it can be assumed that they would like to receive the funpack.

Kevin Tan

In this Covid-19 pandemic, the money to produce the funpacks should be put to better use, especially when the Government has withdrawn a lot of money from our reserves.

Heather Tang

The funpacks are always given when people attend the NDP, so why not send them to households this time, since we are celebrating NDP in our homes?

Khung Jessy

Send them to the foreign workers in dormitories, foreign workers in the service sector (essential and non-essential), domestic helpers and underprivileged Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Jo Koh