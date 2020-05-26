On Facebook

Should there be harsher punishments for those who flout circuit breaker rules?

Fine them, jail them and make them do community service washing toilets in the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. Let them see first-hand the sufferings of Covid-19 patients and the hard work done by healthcare workers. They should also be made to wear a vest with the words "I broke circuit breaker rules".

Pauline Tan

Get them to do community service and make themselves useful, since they want to go out of the house. They can take temperatures at hospitals or malls, go to parks or the seaside to pick rubbish, or clean common areas. The current cash penalty is too low.

Faith Ew

How I wish that people would understand and follow what they were told by the authorities.

But if we do nothing or impose a very light penalty when one person or group breaks the rule, more people or groups would be tempted to do the same.

How else could the authorities control the situation then?

Tan Pin Ho

Come on, Singapore, can we please try being more creative and empathetic instead of using negative reinforcement as our primary tool to make people change? Can we please "try a little tenderness" instead, as they say?

Li Yan McCurdy

I think it's a very small minority who want to flout the law or purposely want to get infected. No need for harsher penalties.

Florence Pang