On Facebook

Should, as suggested, non-essential lights at public pavilions in Housing Board estates be dimmed or switched off for the duration of the circuit breaker?

Lowering our carbon footprint is a great idea, but the Forum contributor forgot something - not everyone gets to stay or work from home like him.

What about the essential workers who return or leave their homes at night? They need to feel safe.

The writer believes the lights along the footpath are enough. But looking out of the window now, I believe the ones downstairs are not.

ShuRin Shushu

Switching to sensor-activated lights could be better.

Amanda Fok

Yes, please switch the lights off so that no one can see my friends and me socialising there in the dark. Brilliant idea.

Benny Nasirelli If you do that, you will have more places for unwanted gatherings, especially by night owls, which defeats the point of social distancing.

Karma W Camelion

Pavilions are already cordoned off. Who still goes there? Totally makes sense to switch off the lights there.

Yvonne Zhou