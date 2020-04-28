On Facebook

In what ways can Singaporeans show their appreciation for those working in essential services?

Saying thank you won't feed them. Please pay them more and respect the workers.

Tan Kj

For a start, everyone should just stay home. They need you to stay home more than any appreciation or reward. Your help to stay home for the pandemic to end and them to go home is the best gift. Other rewards and gratitude can be contemplated later.

Nick Chan

Pay them on time and make sure their workload is fair and reasonable. The Ministry of Manpower can help to ensure that they will always be paid on time.

Mansur Shah

Should only major exams be held this year?

What's the big deal in pushing the exams, including major exams, to the following year?

Losing a year is better than losing much more in the long run.

Regina Pei Xi Liu

Exams are not everything in life. When you work, it is 80 per cent people skills and 20 per cent knowledge skills.

Flowery Flower

If they are postponed to the next year, the Primary 6/O/A/N level students will all be delayed by one whole year. It would be advisable if the Ministry of Education reduces the topics tested. This may help reduce students' anxiety.

Lai Yin Lee

I think all exams, not just major ones, should still be conducted, although with fewer topics tested and lenient marking in view of Covid-19, so that students still have some indicator of how they are faring in this academic year.

Kevin Tan

Just cancel the exams. Students are at a total disadvantage not attending school for so long.

Sean Saravanan