On Facebook

A Forum letter writer believes that if generous donations made by the rich are publicised, it will spur others to donate to charity as well. Do you agree?

Donations should not be led (by someone). They should come from the heart. Donors will be more prepared to donate if the media can publicise which groups need help. Most donors currently do not actively seek donation opportunities on their own, just like few will walk up to a fund-raiser, but most will contribute if approached by a fund-raiser.

Vincent Lee

Coming from a developing country, the Philippines, whether or not the rich are "showboating" with their donations, I will be grateful. In fact, even if the donation comes from Robin Hood, I'll say "thanks".

Imelda Anievas

No, for me, I donate because I feel for the person or cause. Not because others are doing it. I don't donate to charities unless I've seen first-hand where the money goes.

Azlina MN

Not really. When I read about other people donating, I think "that's great, no need for me to donate since so many others have done so".

Susan Khoo

People who wish to help do so because they want to help. Not because someone else is doing it, and it has nothing to do with whether they are rich or not so rich.

Tan Pin Ho