On Facebook

A Forum contributor fears that low bank interest rates will tempt many to buy shares. What do you think?

Share investment in itself is already a risky venture. Borrowing money to do so doubles the risk because before you can make any money, you have to factor in the commission to the broking house and the high interest on the loans.

Cai Chen

Borrowing money to buy shares is not wise.

Share prices, however attractive they might seem at the moment, can go down further.

Antony Motha

I don't do that. It's a debt trap, slow-burning fuel. If you don't have disposable income, then don't punt. It's as simple as that.

I am a value investor, for the long term and not the short term.

Chin Zhang

If one is very good at investing in stocks and shares, has a cool head and is able to read the market well - one should have made enough money not to have to borrow from the bank or anybody. If he is not very good, well, good luck to him.

Tan Pin Ho

Isn't this similar to borrowing money to gamble, which is highly not recommended?

The stock market is also like gambling. Sapphire

