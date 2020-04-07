On Facebook

What can be done to encourage greater adoption of cashless payment systems?

Make it cost-free to pay cashless, and costly to pay using cash.

Xie Mingchuan

Simplify everything. Too many competing systems, too many steps to link up bank accounts or credit cards to systems, very poor protection against fraud. The user experience for most payment apps is also very poorly designed, especially for the less tech-savvy.

Dare Chia

Too many electronic payment systems here, too many restrictions on merchants using different systems. Can't we have a standardised and unified one like China's WeChat?

Charlene Ho

Cut the transaction fees.

John Yap