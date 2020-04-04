On Facebook

Should random testing for Covid-19 be implemented?

Yes. South Korea even has drive-throughs for testing, like McDonald's. Anyone who wants to can get tested easily. I don't know if Singapore has the resources to do the same, but it would definitely help if we don't want an absolute lockdown.

Castor Pollux

I suggest that testing be done randomly as well as extended to vulnerable groups.

A point system could be used to prioritise people to be tested. For instance, a senior with an underlying medical condition who shares a home with others who go to work or children attending school would rank higher on testing priority than a senior living alone.

Michael Deeb

I think we should stick to testing those with symptoms and close contacts of current confirmed cases.

Another option is just to test everyone in Singapore.

Jon Lin

All should be tested. Not random. The earlier we pick up the cases, the earlier we quarantine infected ones, the quicker we break the chain of transmission.

Kilyn Liong

Don't (front-line personnel) already have enough on their plates? Give them a break.

Yap Thian Beng

Should a parent's absence from work to care for children when a childcare centre closes be officially covered?

There has always been discrimination against full-time working mums taking urgent leave to take care of young children. Boss not happy, colleagues not happy, even when we take our own annual leave. I hope the Government will help to subsidise leave of absence or extra leave if childcare centres are ordered to close due to Covid-19.

CheRyl Peh

After you have exhausted your childcare leave, take no-pay leave. Alternate this arrangement with your husband if you do not have parents or relatives or good friends to depend on. Don't expect the Government to solve every single personal problem you have.

Robert Lim

It's not just the closure of childcare centres - there's the home-based learning which has also affected working parents. Now we have to take our extended childcare and annual leave for it. Very soon, our annual leave will be used up. Then what? Take unpaid leave? Might as well go into lockdown.

Rik Ang

Many think childcare leave and annual leave are for travelling and vacation.

Beni Ong