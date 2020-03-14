On Facebook

Is Singapore's highly competitive education system a contributor to its low fertility rate?

It's not about grades, it's about personal choices. Many just don't want to have children, don't want to lose their freedom, (are) too self-centred, (think children are) too much responsibility, too costly, (or are) too scared to give birth... To each his own.

Anna Hand

Developed countries have the same problems and they don't have maids or heavily subsidised childcare, free kindergartens and good public schools. In Australia, parents pay tens of thousands for childcare and education in private schools because they prefer private over public schools.

Swee Png

We need to change our education (system) but it has nothing to do with the low birth rates.

Lyn Ben

Why not look at the real reason? Raising a kid in Singapore is expensive.

Kit Tan

The reason is that we, as a society, have - out of necessity - encouraged women to go out to work. Worse, we encourage them to pursue careers without actually considering that something's gotta give. And what has given is the number of children each woman has. I won't be surprised if marriage rates have gone down as well.

Jackson Tan

I gave birth in Singapore; and I am an expat. I gave up my job to care for our baby as I didn't want to go back full time after only 12 weeks, neither did I want a nanny to raise her. Where I come from - Germany - it would have been easier to combine both: You get one-year paid maternity leave plus dad's two months, and have way more options for part-time jobs.

Jacqueline Marz

Basic concerns of time and resources for nurturing the child are more pressing.

Benjamin Xie

It has nothing to do with grades. I am a graduate, working mum; I have four children because I want children and I love them. Totally no correlation between grades and wanting to procreate.

Kh Myec Anna

Would having a Hawker Hall of Fame help Singapore's hawker culture?

Yes, having a Hawker Hall of Fame would draw attention to hawker stalls which offer delectable food as there are people who are unaware of some of the hidden gems waiting to be discovered in the many stalls around Singapore.

Kevin Tan

No need, just lower their rents and cleaning charges.

Allan Tan

Yes. Time to give recognition to the ones who are really good as well as those who are really value for money. This will weed out the mediocre ones. Just make sure landlords don't increase their rent thereafter.

Adrian Djong

You can have a hall of fame for hawkers, cleaners, security guards, garbage collectors... but will people change the way they view these jobs?

Jeff Teo

The hall of fame will be (the reason for) the queue that is outside the shop. Don't need to do this kind of redundant activity. It will only fatten the pockets of the people who are conducting such activities through registration fee, marketing fee, and maybe even the dinner table fee just to take part in this hall of fame awards.

KAi Gwee

Please, please, leave the hawkers alone. They are the backbone of meals provided to the commoners.

With that hall of fame, costs rise and choice declines.

Kiara Ten

Letting them make money will preserve the culture. No (need for) other things.

Er Poon