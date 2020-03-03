On Facebook

Do you think getting businesses to put aside money in a shared fund for use in future crises rather than relying too much on government handouts is a good idea?

It already exists - "corporate income tax".

Phil Trinh

Yes, businesses should be made to set aside money towards a contingency sum for use exclusively in a national emergency.

However, this contingency sum must be made available for the public to scrutinise and not be used for investment via a secondary body like GIC and Temasek.

Lee Philip How are companies that are struggling to stay afloat going to have enough to set up a crisis fund? Just like some Singaporeans who live from hand to mouth, the companies can't afford to save much. When businesses do well, the Government also does well. Besides, there's corporate income tax. Shouldn't the Government do something for businesses when their business is bad?

Yvonne Zhou

That would end up coming from employees' pockets. Employees are already paying taxes, so does the employer.

Stefan Thong

Those earning anything above six figures a month should contribute to the fund.

Peter Tan

All companies have their own business contingency plan; not to have their funding controlled by the Government.

Hanson Chong