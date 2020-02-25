On Facebook

What can be done to tackle the littering problem?

It has to do with upbringing. Just observe parents with kids at fast-food restaurants, foodcourts and hawker centres. Some parents couldn't care less about picking up what they and/or their kids drop. The kids grow up to be just like their parents, thinking it is all right to litter.

Wong Chin Wah

Use more CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras to capture offenders and impose stiffer penalties.

Mi Xue Zhuang

No one cares and bothers about law and order. No one gets caught and punished. High-rise littering is an everyday issue. No action taken. People will still throw and litter. Problem is with the relevant authorities not doing their jobs.

Geetha Geetha

Once, when I was having lunch at a foodcourt in Japan, there was this young couple with a toddler "feeding" himself. I was totally impressed when the parents cleaned up the toddler, table, chair and even the floor, picking up any food before they left the place.

I fully agree that this is an upbringing problem.

Irene Soh

People used to be afraid to pay fines because it would be a fraction of their income lost. They truly felt that pain because it meant less food on the table for a few days.

Today, probably not many people feel the pain of paying fines.

Michelle Tan

Provide more bins, more recycling stations and educate the people!

Follow Japan or Switzerland and other countries that are so much more advanced when it comes to litter and trash.

Melissa LeeFen Amrein