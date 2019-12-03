On Facebook

How can residents' committees (RCs) be improved?

The best way to revamp the RC is to make it truly apolitical and let citizens take over its operations.

Mohamed Fairoz

Have an RC office in each block so that more residents can be involved and have a stake in it, and services can be customised to the needs of residents in that block.

This could also help foster a greater sense of belonging and ownership of the block and locality among residents.

Have regular visits to homes by RC members to reach out to the elderly and infirm.

Kevin Tan

I have been living in my Housing Board estate for more than 20 years.

I still don't know who the RC members of the estate are.

Do RC members really serve the residents?

Gabriel Chia

Some RCs are very active, and I enjoy their activities very much, even though I don't belong to that zone. Some are as dead as ghost towns.

In some RCs, the karaoke lounge is "choped" (reserved) by regulars... as a result, some residents, due to the exclusion and unfriendliness, don't want to go there any more.

Raymond Lim

Let the people decide the activities, build the kampung spirit, have a place to relax after dinner and weekends, a bonding place for residents, young and old. Singapore is lacking in neighbourhood spirit.

Francis Ng

RC members should be limited to those who live in the estate, not those who have property in the estate. What's the point of having people who don't live there and don't know the ground?

Tin Tin

Organise short trips overseas, hold durian-eating sessions, outings to Singapore sights, have talks on new government schemes, question-and-answer sessions on residents' concerns, provide legal advice services.

Lee HT