On Facebook

Would knowing how much energy household appliances use affect your energy consumption?

The best way to create awareness is for each household to be rationed on its electricity and water usage. Based on SP efficiency graphs, families can choose how much they want to save and set targets.

Margaret Lee

Personally, the price of the appliance plays a big part... How much energy it consumes is secondary.

Siti Nor'aini A S

Cost of energy-efficient appliances, including cost of replacement of parts and the lifespan of the appliances, does not balance with the energy cost savings.

Steven Loke

Do we need to pay extra for this info? The air-con is a good example. With the "tick" info, I am paying more (for the appliance) than before the grading was introduced.

Yogi Lim

How about putting more solar systems on roofs?

Anna Hand

MyEnv app not good enough?

Markie Yep

Is Singapore lacking in natural green spaces? Do man-made ones work just as well?

Watched a large section of forest being cut down opposite the Polo Club in Thomson Road with no thought to the wildlife. Replacing it with a few trees to make it look "nice" will in no way replace the diversity I saw there. Singaporeans, you should treasure your older green spaces!

Sandra Rice

They cut down a lot of trees in Sengkang along the river to make way for new HDB flats... Very sad as we have less greenery now and it's really getting hotter than usual.

Mich Ch'ngs

Removing natural ones and replacing them with artificially planted ones does not help ecology. Development and conservation are in conflict.

Cho Zhi Rong

Well, stop increasing the population further.

Takahashi Ryosuke

What can be done to make Singapore a more beautiful city?

Everything Singapore needs to be more beautiful is right here in her people. I have unfortunately witnessed much discourteous and impolite behaviour with even the basic "please" and "thank you" so, so absent.

Elaine McNally

Perhaps we can beautify our sea and beaches. The view of our coastal area seems rather industrial with so many tankers and cargo freighters. Maybe create more spots, like between Sentosa and the mainland, that are Instagrammable, since the harbour will move to Tuas.

Lim Sait Kiat

Need to make two things "beautiful" - our toilets and hawker centres.

Chek Tan

It's the people who make a city beautiful - courtesy, helpfulness, consideration for others, civic-mindedness and smiles.

Yvonne Zhou

More fountains (like in some of the great cities in Europe).

Mark Davies