Offer households digital NDP funpacks

It was reported that 1.2 million funpacks will be distributed to every household in Singapore as part of celebrations for this year's National Day Parade (NDP with a difference to come to S'poreans' homes, May 21). It distresses me to think of all the items that would be thrown away after the day of celebration.

As a recipient of past funpacks, I know that these often include a bag containing various celebratory items such as clappers and a mini plastic Singapore flag.

I understand that the motive is to rally Singaporeans to celebrate our nation's birthday during this difficult time. I propose an alternative that would save some of the money, resources and effort put into producing and delivering these funpacks.

As Singapore moves towards a digital economy, residents should be given the choice to opt in for the physical funpack, with everyone who does not opt in receiving a digital funpack instead.

The digital funpack can include designs from aspiring artists with disabilities, as well as video activities for recipients to create some of the items found in the physical funpack, such as torch filters, using recycled materials.

Items such as the pledge card can go digital, while companies sponsoring items can move towards digital campaigns instead.

The pollution caused by producing and distributing funpacks would be reduced, and resources saved from ending up in the landfill.

The money saved from producing and distributing fewer funpacks could go to The Courage Fund to assist families affected by the pandemic.

The organisers would also be spared the headache of figuring out how to distribute funpacks to every Singaporean household.

Families who wish to have the physical funpack can still opt to receive one, creating a win-win situation for all while we celebrate our nation's birthday together at home.

We can all do our part to make a change.

Andrena Phoon Hui Yin