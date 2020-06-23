Nursing home's policy allows for only one visitor a week

My 90-year-old mother has post-stroke dementia and stays in a nursing home. My sisters and I used to visit her almost daily until visits were suspended.

Although visits have resumed, a notice at the home states: "The home allows each resident one visitor a week, strictly 30 minutes per visit."

This is more limited than the guidelines released by the Ministry of Health, which limit each resident to one visitor a day (Nursing home residents and kin relieved as visits resume, June 20).

The reason given by the home is that it is allowed only a certain number of visitors on its premises each day. And I have been told that at least one other nursing home has the same policy.

To be limited to only one 30-minute visit a week is very sad, bearing in mind that many of these residents may not live much longer.

Lee Pheng Soon (Dr)