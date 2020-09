I read with bewilderment the Government's initiative in "greening" the country (Intensifying green drive and getting Singaporeans to be stewards of nature, Sept 14).

Why bewilderment? Just take a look around at the trees after pruning. You can hardly see any branches with leaves.

What is left is the trunk with a few shoots and leaves.

Another thing, most neighbourhood upgrading involves cementing and converting grass patches to add chairs and such under and around the trees.

Arumugam Maniam