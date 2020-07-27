Nonchalance towards Covid-19 needs to stop

I was aghast to see photographs of selfish and irresponsible Singaporeans gathered in large crowds of more than 10 at the beach at East Coast Park over the weekend.

The Government has warned against complacency (Masagos warns against complacency as beaches get crowded, July 23).

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is still going up. The authorities are doing their best - giving out masks and encouraging people to combat the coronavirus with actions such as frequent hand-washing and safe distancing.

Why are some Singaporeans still apathetic and nonchalant? Will they realise the threat of Covid-19 and the pain it could bring only after they are infected with the coronavirus?

Let us fight this pandemic together, and not be selfish and irresponsible. Only then can we prevent a second wave of Covid-19 cases, which could potentially force Singapore into lockdown.

Titus Reinarled Rozario