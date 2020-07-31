Forum: No room to relax in fight against Covid-19

I read with trepidation that cases of Covid-19 are re-emerging in countries that previously had stellar records of controlling this pandemic, for example, Vietnam and Australia (Border closures to halt virus not sustainable, says WHO, July 28).

It is clear that in this fight against Covid-19, there is no battle line behind which we can relax and hide in safety.

Instead, this invisible enemy lurks in every corner of our lives, waiting patiently and opportunistically to conquer and regain a foothold.

It takes only a careless spark to reignite the flames of contagion, and this stealthy virus will gleefully make our lives miserable again.

I hope and pray that here in Singapore, our recent low daily numbers of cases in the community will not lull us into complacency.

With such low numbers, some people may think they cannot be so unlucky as to be the ones infected. But, in fact, luck has nothing to do with it. We must remind ourselves that the outcome of this battle is all within our control, if we collectively arm ourselves with the simple battle strategies of hand hygiene, safe distancing and masking, all carried out with the utmost care and discipline. We must each aim to not be the weakest link.

Even as the shadow of fatigue inevitably sets in, each and every one of us must wake up daily with renewed resolve to outlast this marathon duel with Covid-19.

Annette Kho (Dr)