No need to be cynical about generous act

Opposition leader Pritam Singh's act of sharing his allowance as Leader of the Opposition with the needy among his constituents should not prompt cynicism (Workers' Party chief should be wary of involuntary exclusion, by Ms Low Yanqing, Aug 3).

Instead, we should applaud it, as the move would entail meaningful material sacrifice for his family.

Ordinary Singaporeans have always dug into their own pockets to help the needy - doctors with patients' medications, teachers with students' fees and social workers with their wards' needs.

There is no reason to suggest there is manipulative motivation behind an act of kindness. We do not want to foster a cultural norm where every act of generosity is viewed with suspicion along political partisan lines.

Accept human decency for what it is and emulate it if we can for the enrichment it can bring to our lives.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)