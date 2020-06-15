No necessity to consult doctor in hospital if test results are negative

In public hospitals, patients have to schedule an appointment with the doctor to receive test results. This means patients have to take time off to travel to the hospital, go through various administrative procedures and wait to see the doctor.

Often, if the test results are negative, the patient will be out of the doctor's office in a few minutes.

Going to the hospital just to be told that everything is okay is a waste of time. Patients also have to pay consultation charges, which are not cheap.

There is no need to get patients to go to the hospital, where they are exposed to a greater risk of catching disease, and tie up hospital staff when the only thing being done is the release of test results with no follow-up.

Can teleconsultation be used for such cases? Or can staff other than the doctor, such as senior nurses, release test results to patients? What can be done to reduce inconvenience and cut unnecessary costs?

De Silva Raymond