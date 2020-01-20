New Zealand Pinot Noir deserves a mention

The upgrade of Singapore and New Zealand's economic partnership (A new chapter in S'pore-NZ partnership, Jan 11) marks an occasion for celebration.

I have but one criticism of New Zealand's High Commissioner to Singapore Jo Tyndall's otherwise stellar column in The Straits Times announcing this milestone.

Ms Tyndall alluded to many features that New Zealanders and Singaporeans share, such as the love of food.

She should have given special prominence to the outstanding wines produced in New Zealand's Marlborough and Hawkes Bay regions, especially their Pinot Noir vintages, which occupy most of the space in my modest cellar.

A New Zealand Pinot Noir more than holds its own against more established varieties from France (Burgundy) and the United States (California and Oregon).

Hopefully, this pact means that more New Zealand Pinot Noir will flow through the restaurants, cafes, bars and dining halls of our Republic at even more attractive prices.

Time to break open a bottle of this elegant grape extract and toast the folks who made this deal happen.

John T. Driscoll