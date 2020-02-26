New features in upcoming public warning system

We thank Mr John Jee Wai Hin for his feedback on the Public Warning System (PWS) (Time to upgrade public warning system, Feb 19).

The PWS was commissioned in 1992 to warn the public of imminent air raids during war time or other national-level emergency situations.

When the "Important Message" signal is sounded, members of the public are to tune in to the radio or television for more information.

Every year, the sounding of the "Important Message" signal on Total Defence Day serves to raise public familiarity with the PWS.

The PWS remains relevant today and many countries, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, use similar systems as a means of public communication during crisis situations.

We agree that an emergency alert system should encompass a range of communication platforms to be effective in reaching out to the public.

Singapore's emergency broadcast capabilities comprise the PWS, an SMS-based public alert system, the SGSecure mobile application as well as alerts via social media platforms and traditional broadcast media.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force is also developing the next-generation PWS, which will incorporate other communication platforms, such as public electronic signboards and in-building public address systems.

Leslie Williams (Colonel)

Deputy Director

Corporate Communications Department

Singapore Civil Defence Force