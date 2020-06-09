NDP funpack brings home the Singapore spirit

The National Day Parade (NDP) is the annual rallying point for Singaporeans to come together to celebrate our independence as one people and one nation.

This year, there is a need to mark our 55th National Day with fortitude, hope and optimism despite the changes to the NDP - it is being split into morning and evening shows and held across multiple locations instead of a central one, and will involve far fewer participants - due to the challenges posed by the evolving Covid-19 pandemic.

For the past 54 years, many Singaporeans have been proud to be part of the contingents performing and marching at the parade, as the nation watched with pride.

Although we will have to stay apart during this year's celebrations, which will be held in different parts of Singapore, we can still watch them live on TV and digital devices at home.

The NDP55 funpack will help to bring the Singapore spirit home to all in a tangible and meaningful way.

As a Merdeka Generation Singaporean, I look forward to receiving this meaningful "bundle of joy".

The NDP55 funpack is symbolic. Its "Singapore Together" theme during Covid-19 reflects unity and resilience in adversity. It is an outcome of collective efforts to overcome differences while representing diversity and inclusiveness.

It is significant. It is a reminder that we cannot take our independence, well-being and prosperity for granted, as things can change for the worse suddenly and unexpectedly.

The foldable and reusable bag, designed by artists with disabilities and Primary 5 pupils, reminds us of everyone's ability to contribute and our social and environmental responsibility.

Its collection of meaningful and useful items reflects Singaporeans' values and pragmatism.

Joachim Sim Khim Huang