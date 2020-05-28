Forum: NDP 2020 will be different but more meaningful

As I read about the changes to the National Day Parade (NDP) this year, I could not help but feel encouraged (NDP 2020: Focus on celebrating at home, many segments moved to the heartland and smaller-scale evening show, ST Online, May 20).

The NDP represents the pride we have in our nation, but this year we are unable to celebrate it physically due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even so, I feel that this year's edition will be much more meaningful for Singaporeans everywhere.

We have weathered two months of the circuit breaker, and I believe the Singaporean spirit is still as strong, if not stronger than before, in everyone's hearts.

This year's NDP will be much more significant as it will be an occasion to celebrate our unity and strength during these tough times.

The event will also serve as a reminder that we will not back down despite the challenges and that we, as Singaporeans, will never give in to obstacles.

We will be able to defeat the coronavirus and pull through together even with all the changes and restrictions.

NDP 2020 will be a celebration not only of pride and glory, but also of hope and joy.

Roman Sage Tan