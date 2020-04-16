Multi-pronged approach in tackling misinformation and falsehoods

We thank Mr Phillip Tan Fong Lip for his letter (Act fast against rumour-mongers, April 8).

We agree that falsehoods, especially those being circulated online, must be swiftly stamped out. There is a grave risk that unchecked falsehoods will create anxiety and alarm among Singaporeans. In the case of Covid-19, they could derail the national effort to contain the spread of the virus.

The Government has stepped up efforts to identify and rapidly clarify falsehoods, misinformation and rumours related to the Covid-19 situation in Singapore via various communications channels, such as the Gov.sg WhatsApp service and the Ministry of Health (MOH) website.

We have also applied legislative tools such as the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act to perpetrators of falsehoods. We will not hesitate to enforce it against those who spread serious falsehoods with ill intent.

The cooperation of the public is crucial to stem the spread of falsehoods and misinformation. We advise members of the public to rely on information from official sources (such as the MOH and Gov.sg websites) and credible news agencies, and to verify information before sharing it.

Suspected falsehoods can be reported to info@pofmaoffice.gov.sg

Ho Hwei Ling

Director, Corporate Communications

Ministry of Communications and Information