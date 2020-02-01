Forum: Move beyond peer support to tackle mental health issues

Peer support alone is not the panacea to mental health issues among young Singaporeans (Plan to help youth tackle mental health issues, Jan 28).

In fact, if the SG Youth Action Plan panel has received feedback that the waiting time for young people to see a counsellor can be very long, as there are not enough counsellors, then the more impactful and sustainable solutions should revolve around increasing the number of trained counsellors or therapists in Singapore.

Also, the issues which are up for discussion should therefore not be limited to just equipping more young people with the ability to render mental health first-response capabilities.

The ongoing discourse ought to cover the number of trained professionals that we have and need, the accessibility to them, in terms of the high cost of consultations, the lack of insurance coverage for these services, and their limited presence for young Singaporeans in schools right through to the workplace, as well as - even more fundamentally - the reasons why counselling or therapy is needed.

Mental health issues have their sources. If, for instance, the persistent challenges of academic stress and distress over personal and familial relationships turn out to be the most common reasons, then deeper, national examinations of these would be warranted.

At the University of California, Los Angeles where I am completing my doctoral studies in social welfare, the student mental health centre offers services including individual counselling and psychotherapy, group therapy, couples counselling, psychiatric evaluation and treatment, and crisis consultation and emergency intervention.

Students with university insurance coverage get up to six free individual counselling or therapy sessions per academic year, while those who opt out of the coverage pay only US$15 (S$20) per session.

Besides the counselling centre at Yale-NUS College, it is not clear if any other schools or universities in Singapore offer such professional services with accessibility and affordability.

Peer support has helped reduce stigma associated with mental health issues, and at a more personal level, the support does also provide a temporary resource for young Singaporeans who need non-urgent help.

Yet, unless these endeavours are matched by more institutional changes, such as having more trained counsellors or therapists and confronting the causes of mental health issues in Singapore, any ostensible gains will prove to be insignificant or could even cause more harm in the long term.

Kwan Jin Yao