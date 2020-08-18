Most cyclists look out for pedestrians

My daily observations tell me that cyclists prefer to ride on roads or on designated cycling paths such as the Park Connector Network (PCN) (Tough code of conduct needed for cyclists, by Mr Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan; and Pedestrians, cyclists sharing paths will lead to accidents, by Mr Lim Kock Lian, both Aug 13).

They would usually pick cycling routes with the least pedestrian traffic to get to their destination. But in some cases, cyclists may have no choice but to go onto footpaths. It all depends on the traffic conditions, and also the rider's confidence on the roads.

But one obstacle for cyclists is that even when separate paths are demarcated on the PCN, some pedestrians tend to ignore the markings and walk on the cycling paths.

From my own experience, as well as from what I have observed of other cyclists, we would definitely slow down and wait for pedestrians to pass regardless of whether the area is crowded or not. And we ring the bell to signal to the pedestrians that we are behind them.

When pedestrians are not observant, or are distracted by their smartphones, it is unfair to put the blame solely on cyclists.

Pedestrians should take some responsibility by keeping to the left and not occupying the whole path.

Hng Jing Yuan