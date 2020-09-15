Forum: More time for M1 customers to give notification to end contract

We refer to the Forum letters from the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Consumers Association of Singapore (Telcos told to be flexible on notice of service termination; M1's contract termination policy onerous and unfair, both Sept 12).

As a customer-centric service provider, M1's goal is to provide a great experience for our customers.

We are constantly reviewing our policies to ensure that they are transparent and in line with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

In this case, we have reviewed our processes for greater flexibility. Customers will now have the option to notify us at any time from seven days up to 14 days in advance towards the end of their contract to terminate their fibre broadband service.

M1 takes all feedback received very seriously. We will continue to improve our processes to provide a better, more flexible and seamless customer experience.

Carol Huang

M1, Corporate Communications

General Manager