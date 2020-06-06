Forum: More thought, restraint needed in voicing views

There have been various issues in the news in the past few months, from the Covid-19 pandemic to the migrant worker situation to the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

These matters have led to substantial discussion and controversy, particularly in online forums, where Singaporeans generally seem to pit their views against one another without careful thought or restraint.

For some of these issues, there is clear consensus on what is right and wrong. For instance, improper treatment of migrant workers is most certainly wrong, as is police brutality in the US against racial minorities.

But in the case of the Black Lives Matter movement, I wonder whether commenting on those events is appropriate for many of us who do not have even a basic grasp of race relations in the US.

Even where we do have direct interest in a particular situation, such as the migrant worker issue, I do not think excoriating others with charged language because they hold different views is constructive.

With race and nationality issues in particular, although there is a definite moral sense of what is good and bad, there are nuances regarding how to deal with the problem and how best to explicate it in the national debate.

A failure to understand this and consider the other side will only stoke further division and political tension within our society - which, incidentally, is arguably a reason for the recent problems in the US.

Perhaps, like how Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused for 21 seconds before making his comments on the US situation on live television, some of us ought to think twice before we speak - or say nothing at all.

Foo Biao Huan