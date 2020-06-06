Forum: More support coming for people with disabilities seeking to upgrade skills

We thank the many partners who have come forward to help persons with disabilities (PWDs) address some of the hurdles highlighted by Ms Reena Rajasvari in her letter (Pandemic has dealt blow to people with disabilities, May 27).

Social service agencies and social workers work closely with us to better understand the unique situations that different disability communities face and to provide them with the support they need.

This includes regular check-ins with these clients, assistance for families who face caregiving challenges, and food deliveries to vulnerable individuals and families.

On the front line, we have advised enforcement officers on the challenges that PWDs may face in complying with safe distancing measures, and to exercise flexibility.

PWDs in need of employment support can reach out to SG Enable, which continues to promote their employment by moving job support initiatives online as far as possible, while considering clients' accessibility needs.

SG Enable has curated a list of accessible courses for skills upgrading. These courses are supported by the Open Door Programme Training Grant, which will be enhanced from next month to provide increased support (including more course fee subsidies and training allowance) for PWDs seeking to upgrade themselves, as well as employers who send employees with disabilities for training.

These are in addition to the Government's Budget measures for the broader population, such as the Care and Support Package, Covid-19 Support Grant, Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme and enhanced ComCare support, which PWDs and their families can tap.

We are continually looking into how we can better support PWDs and we invite anyone who would like to contribute to this effort to contact us. We are always keen to hear more from people such as Ms Rajasvari.

If someone you know needs disability-related support, contact SG Enable on 1800-8585-885, or write to contactus@sgenable.sg.

Also, visit: www.EnablingGuide.sg for information on support schemes and Covid-19-related resources for PWDs.

Lim Yi Jia

Director

Disability Office

Ministry of Social and Family Development

Tan Ko We

Assistant Chief Executive

SG Enable