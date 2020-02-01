Forum: More robust system needed to fight workplace bias

There are several steps before an applicant is ultimately hired.

An applicant first sends in his application, lists his skill set and other relevant prerequisites. The employer then shortlists candidates.

Omitting names and other personal information will enable an employer to select applicants based on his desired prerequisites, without being prejudiced by factors such as gender or race (Omit names in job applications, by Mr Faisal Maricar, Jan 30).

However, this is effective only if the process ends at the application stage. In reality, that does not happen.

Even if it does, what is stopping errant employers from practising discrimination after a candidate is hired?

When applicants are interviewed, all the personal information withheld during the application stage is now apparent. This opens the hiring process to discrimination, if employers so choose.

So, clearly, withholding names and other personal information during application is not a solution.

What is needed is a mindset change, an acknowledgement and realisation that candidates are selected based on their ability to perform and contribute to the profitability, growth and well-being of the organisation.

Employees must have an avenue to blow the whistle if they genuinely feel that they are being discriminated against. The Manpower Ministry should investigate and take action against the employer, if necessary.

In short, we need a more robust system against workplace discrimination.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan