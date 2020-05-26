More firms should consider returning, donating wage subsidy payouts

I am heartened to learn that many companies have returned their Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) payouts while others are donating the money to charity (DPM Heng heartened by firms that return, donate wage subsidy payouts, May 11).

The JSS is meant to help badly affected companies save jobs. Many companies have earned enough profits to last them through years of their operations.

I am pleased that Citi Singapore also announced it is returning the wage subsidies (Citi Singapore to return wage support funding, May 22). The money returned could be better used by those who are more in need.

However, I am not impressed by DBS Bank's intention to use the subsidies to create new jobs (Singapore stock watch: Singapore banks to keep wage subsidies, ST Online, May 22).

The bank has the financial resources to weather the coronavirus pandemic. It is able to create new and useful jobs if such employment can be justified by its commercial needs. There is no reason to use the subsidies for this.

I hope that other companies which are not adversely affected by the pandemic consider returning or donating their JSS payouts. This would show their commitment to the well-being of Singapore and its citizens.

Foo Sing Kheng