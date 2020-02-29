More can be done to enhance experience atop hill

Much more can be done atop Bukit Timah Hill to enhance the experience there (Build a lookout tower at top of Bukit Timah Hill, by Mr Edwin Pang, Feb 25).

As a regular trekker there on weekends, seeing the crowd gathered at the summit with nothing to do due to the obvious lack of facilities, I am sure many will agree that a facelift is definitely a necessary project the authorities should consider.

Suggestions include toilet facilities if possible, more sheltered pavilions in the event of inclement weather, and more benches for sitting in the open area to allow rest and fellowship after a successful climb.

Of course, I do not condone cutting down trees, but I'm sure with the National Parks Board or the National Environment Agency's expertise and intelligent planning - and making use of the limited space available there - some of the above suggestions are still possible.

Freddie Gerald Stewart