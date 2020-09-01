More attention needed on welfare of at-risk youth

The report on the principal who molested boys in his school is truly frightful (Ex-principal pleads guilty to molesting three boys at his school, Aug 29).

These teens have suffered trauma. The authority figure who was supposed to provide guidance and make them feel safe violated their trust.

Understandably, the average school counsellor may not be equipped to handle the after-care of these teens.

I hope an inter-ministry team can oversee such incidents and follow up by referring victims to religious or social agencies, even not-for-profit groups that work with at-risk youth.

The teens in this case were described as at-risk and had disciplinary issues, which was what landed them in the principal's office, where the offences occurred.

We need to step up and look into the welfare of such teens who are already often disadvantaged due to their family backgrounds.

Ho Yim Tee