Monitor health of migrant workers returning from China

As of yesterday, there have been seven confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore.

We have learnt valuable lessons from previous disease outbreaks, such as the severe acute respiratory syndrome crisis, and we are adequately prepared for such situations.

A concern among many would be the migrant workers from China returning to Singapore over the next few days after their Chinese New Year holiday.

I hope their employers, as well as the authorities, will take the necessary actions to check and monitor their health and body temperatures when they are back.

Isolation and quarantine should be observed so that the virus will not spread easily.

But other than that, we should all take suitable precautions on all fronts, at the personal, community and national levels.

I also hope that the Government will reward our front-line workers involved in this crisis for their contributions and sacrifices.

Muhd Dzul Azhan Sahban