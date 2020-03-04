Modern comforts unnecessary in rustic place

I am puzzled by Mr Freddie Gerald Stewart's suggestions that a toilet, pavilions and more benches atop Bukit Timah Hill would enhance the experience at the summit (More can be done to enhance experience atop hill, Feb 29).

In hot and humid Singapore, ascending Bukit Timah is a sweaty affair. Lest we forget, if the call of nature is extremely urgent, the toilet is only a 15-minute descent away.

More shelters are unnecessary. At 163m, weather at the top of Bukit Timah doesn't turn inclement suddenly, as it would at the summit of a mountain that is 4,000m high.

As a precaution, hikers can always check the weather forecast before setting off, and carry a dry bag to store their valuables.

Even if it pours unexpectedly, I can say from experience that there is much joy in walking in the cooling rain.

If sitting is necessary after the effort of climbing, there is the concrete floor or the lawn at the top. Concerned about getting one's pants dirty? Take a mat along.

I have made the climb dozens of times and recall often seeing elated faces, ebullient chatter and exciting games of chapteh on the lawn, not people milling around with nothing to do.

Please keep the top of Bukit Timah Hill as it is - rustic and relatively undeveloped.

Tan Yi Shu