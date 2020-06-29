Minimise talking on public transport

I hope that we, as Singaporeans, will be able to contain the spread of the coronavirus, by heeding the advice to keep talking on public transport to a minimum.

It is clear many have not adjusted to this rule, and there is chatter from small groups on buses and trains.

Perhaps regular announcements could be made at MRT stations reminding commuters to avoid talking. Also, staff patrolling the trains should step forward to remind commuters who are chattering away. It may take some time for many of us to change and adapt, but I feel we should take this opportunity to cultivate good habits such as reading while travelling.

Clara Thio

Secondary 2 student