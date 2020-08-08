Medisave can be used for clinically and cost-effective HPV vaccines

We thank Ms Lin Hui Jing for her letter (Review Medisave use for HPV vaccines, Aug 1).

Today, Medisave is extended to vaccines that are recommended under the national immunisation schedules. These immunisation schedules are regularly reviewed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in consultation with the Expert Committee on Immunisation, taking reference from international best practices, emerging clinical data, and cost-effectiveness evaluations.

There are currently three human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines registered in Singapore - Cervarix, Gardasil, and Gardasil 9. Cervarix and Gardasil are currently recommended under the national immunisation schedules for use in females between the ages of nine and 26 years.

Cervarix and Gardasil protect against HPV infection from two of the most common cervical cancer-causing HPV types (16 and 18), which account for about 70 per cent of cervical cancer cases, and have been shown to be both clinically and cost-effective in the local setting.

Currently, at the price proposed by the manufacturer, Gardasil 9 is not cost-effective compared with alternative HPV vaccines and has not been included under the national immunisation schedules. It is why Gardasil 9 is not eligible for Medisave use.

MOH will continue to engage the manufacturer to achieve a reasonable price for inclusion on the schedules.

Cham Dao Song

Director, Finance Policy

Ministry of Health