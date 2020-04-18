Mask exemption for outdoor exercise is dangerous

I am alarmed by the exemption from wearing face masks granted to those who exercise outdoors, and the rationale given. Scientific studies have shown how easily the coronavirus spreads via infectious droplets, even from asymptomatic carriers. This is why the authorities now mandate that anyone stepping outdoors must wear masks.

Exempting those doing strenuous outdoor exercise from wearing a mask creates a chink in society's armour against the contagion. Those exercising breathe faster and harder, increasing the amount of potentially infectious droplets in the air, making them potentially more infectious than those walking slowly.

While it would be safe to exercise without a mask if alone, runners and cyclists range far and wide, encountering numerous people. Many do not have the courtesy to make a wide berth around those they pass. On park connectors, there is also no space to keep a 1m distance when passing others.

Just one unmasked asymptomatic carrier may spread the virus to many random people in an hour, who will not be traceable by contact tracing.

While there may be an increased risk of triggering a heart attack if one exercises with a face mask on, would it not be safer to wear a mask but decrease the intensity of exercise? Or to give up strenuous outdoor exercise altogether in favour of home exercises as is done in other countries?

Finally, consider the injustice of exempting one small group of people doing a non-essential activity from using masks, while the majority have to wear them. Or the injustice of allowing a non-essential activity to proceed when other more necessary activities, such as elective surgery for poor vision or painful conditions affecting function, are not allowed.

I urge the authorities to reconsider this ill-advised exemption from the use of masks and for outdoor exercise in general. Let us show solidarity in our fight against the coronavirus and not send contradictory messages.

If the science shows that wearing face masks will reduce the spread of the virus, then let us not exempt anyone from doing so. If banning non-essential activity is deemed necessary, then do not exempt any such activity. Not exercising outdoors for a month or two will not kill anyone, but continuing to do so without a mask might very well do so.

Andrew Yam Kean Tuck (Dr)