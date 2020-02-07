Many have stepped up to help distribute masks

We thank Mr Leroy Cheong Kai Thong for his suggestions (Let other groups help with distributing masks, Feb 5).

With the help of many grassroots leaders, volunteers and staff from various agencies, we have been able to quickly set up mask collection centres at residents' committee centres and community clubs (CCs) near the homes of residents.

The collection process, which started on Feb 1, has been proceeding smoothly.

Many volunteers, community groups and non-governmental organisations have already stepped forward to help so residents can get their masks quickly.

These include volunteers from Team Nila, Silver Generation ambassadors and Singapore Scouts and family service centres.

Management committees of condominiums are also working with us to set up collection points within their condo premises.

Residents and community groups who would like to be a part of this community effort are welcome to contact their nearest CC.

We are heartened by the calm response of residents towards this mask distribution exercise and are thankful for the spontaneous acts of kindness shown by many residents, including providing food and drinks for our volunteers.

Philip Tan

Director (Emergency Preparedness)

People's Association