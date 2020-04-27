Many benefits to learning at home

As part of the circuit breaker measures in Singapore, students in all schools and institutes of higher learning moved to full home-based learning on April 8.

As a student, I am heartened that the Ministry of Education (MOE) has implemented home-based learning effectively in such a short time. Despite negative comments from various quarters, I find it beneficial in more ways than one.

Unlike regular school lessons, home-based learning allows us to learn in the comfort of our own homes. Without distractions from chattering classmates, I find myself able to focus better on the content that teachers deliver. It is also evident to me that teachers can teach more efficiently without having to do as much classroom management as usual.

With the video-conferencing technology available, many teachers have chosen to conduct live lessons online. This is great as it allows students to raise questions in real time, just as they do in school. Moreover, as long as the lesson is recorded, students can replay sections that they wish to view again. This is particularly useful for content-heavy subjects such as the humanities.

I also applaud MOE for limiting screen time to not more than two hours a day. For greater variety, schools could perhaps incorporate other forms of learning, such as projects and activities, where possible.

Hopefully, as technology and Internet connectivity continue to improve, students, teachers and parents will embrace this mode of learning as a viable alternative to classroom lessons, and not just during a pandemic.

Angel Chew, 16

Secondary 4 student