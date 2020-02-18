Many avenues to donate to Red Cross

I thank Phillip Tan Fong Lip for his letter (Create donation hotline, Feb 7). The Singapore Red Cross launched a public appeal on Feb 4 to deliver assistance and support communities in China affected or at risk of being affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The needs are tremendous, and so are the resources required to support these communities.

Our decision to respond to this crisis is in line with our humanitarian mission - to serve the vulnerable in their time of need. It is in the interest of all of us to help, in whichever way we can, to help stem the outbreak.

There are many ways to donate towards the appeal.

We have listed a step-by-step guide on our website, redcross.sg.

We thank the donor community for the outpouring of support.

The Singapore Red Cross will take all necessary measures and closely monitor the use of the funds, to ensure that they are channelled to assist the communities most in need of support.

Benjamin William

Secretary-General/CEO

Singapore Red Cross