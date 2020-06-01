Make use of public toilets hands-free

To allow food and beverage outlets to safely reopen for dine-in customers, we need to have new standards for our public washrooms.

To prevent direct contact with operating levers and handles and to guarantee a high level of hygiene, toilets and urinals, toilet seat sanitiser dispensers, taps, liquid soap dispensers and paper towel dispensers, and integrated bidets must all operate using automatic sensors.

Future washrooms should also consider designs with no entrance door.

Public washrooms are an area in which hygiene is paramount and thorough cleaning critical.

There is a need for increased resources for the frequent cleaning and maintenance of equipment.

Loong Chik Tong